A glimpse at Boston Properties Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Boston Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $50.92, down -1.94% from its previous closing price of $51.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004840 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 per share. The transaction valued at 529,200 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of BXP for $2,021,673 on Aug 12. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $89.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXP now has a Market Capitalization of 7.89B and an Enterprise Value of 21.89B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $120.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXP traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 7.89M, compared to 6.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.92, BXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $796.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $808.55M to a low estimate of $776M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $773.93M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $798.15M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $807.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $783M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.