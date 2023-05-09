A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

The price of Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) closed at $45.11 in the last session, up 0.92% from day before closing price of $44.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989239 shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Foran Joseph Wm bought 2,000 shares for $42.40 per share. The transaction valued at 84,800 led to the insider holds 175,468 shares of the business.

PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought 4,500 shares of MTDR for $195,840 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 71,636 shares after completing the transaction at $43.52 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Goodwin Billy E, who serves as the President-Operations of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $44.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,520 and bolstered with 286,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTDR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64B and an Enterprise Value of 6.36B. As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $73.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTDR traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 9.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MTDR is 0.60, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $3.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.57 and $6.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $9.16, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.61 and $7.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $674.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $737.7M to a low estimate of $613.7M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $943.93M, an estimated decrease of -28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $741.57M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $809.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $690.76M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.