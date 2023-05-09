Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

In the latest session, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) closed at $293.69 up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $291.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646660 shares were traded. AMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $295.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $289.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $336.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $325 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Berman Walter Stanley sold 10,000 shares for $352.07 per share. The transaction valued at 3,520,683 led to the insider holds 14,360 shares of the business.

Sweeney Joseph Edward sold 6,390 shares of AMP for $2,238,736 on Feb 14. The PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES now owns 10,955 shares after completing the transaction at $350.35 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, TRUSCOTT WILLIAM F, who serves as the CEO, GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT of the company, sold 11,480 shares for $355.33 each. As a result, the insider received 4,079,237 and left with 17,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMP now has a Market Capitalization of 30.28B and an Enterprise Value of 27.86B. As of this moment, Ameriprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMP has reached a high of $357.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 306.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 303.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMP has traded an average of 636.71K shares per day and 737.67k over the past ten days. A total of 108.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 791.85k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMP is 5.40, from 5.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.81 and a low estimate of $7.34, while EPS last year was $5.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.76, with high estimates of $8 and low estimates of $7.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.13 and $29.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.43. EPS for the following year is $33.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $36.35 and $30.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.91B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.48B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.74B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.26B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.75B and the low estimate is $15.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.