An average trading volume for ADT Inc. (ADT) has been steady over the recent period.

The closing price of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) was $5.94 for the day, up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $5.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6262318 shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Haenggi Jamie Elizabeth bought 100,000 shares for $5.79 per share. The transaction valued at 579,000 led to the insider holds 1,443,641 shares of the business.

Jackson DeLu bought 8,650 shares of ADT for $49,824 on May 05. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 194,675 shares after completing the transaction at $5.76 per share. On May 04, another insider, Young Donald M., who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $5.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 257,500 and bolstered with 433,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.26B and an Enterprise Value of 14.86B. As of this moment, ADT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5940.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1523.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10.

Shares Statistics:

ADT traded an average of 3.10M shares per day over the past three months and 5.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 909.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 788.53M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 9.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ADT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, ADT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.39B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $6.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.