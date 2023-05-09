An investigation into IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $19.19 in the prior trading day, IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) closed at $19.85, up 3.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744377 shares were traded. IMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $22 previously.

On December 05, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $23.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when GELFOND RICHARD L sold 100,000 shares for $20.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,094,720 led to the insider holds 388,678 shares of the business.

Weissman Kenneth Ian sold 10,000 shares of IMAX for $211,216 on May 01. The Deputy GC & Corp. Secretary now owns 17,558 shares after completing the transaction at $21.12 per share. On May 01, another insider, Tu Denny, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.81 each. As a result, the insider received 208,123 and left with 16,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAX has reached a high of $21.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 586.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $91.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $83.32M. As of the current estimate, IMAX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $73.9M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.41M, an increase of 27.80% over than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.41M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $300.81M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $453.6M and the low estimate is $378.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.