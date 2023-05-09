An overall feel about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock clocked out at $173.55, up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $173.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724833 shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.61.

To gain a deeper understanding of PCTY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 28, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $250.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $294.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $294 target price.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Glenn Ryan sold 1,250 shares for $177.46 per share. The transaction valued at 221,825 led to the insider holds 21,651 shares of the business.

Sarowitz Steven I sold 32,689 shares of PCTY for $6,132,506 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 10,309,423 shares after completing the transaction at $187.60 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Sarowitz Steven I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 67,311 shares for $192.05 each. As a result, the insider received 12,926,747 and left with 10,342,112 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCTY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.67B and an Enterprise Value of 9.50B. As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.99.

Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.97.

It appears that PCTY traded 480.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 599.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.82M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.92. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.93 and $4.75.

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $301.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.9M to a low estimate of $299.25M. As of the current estimate, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.95M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $321.74M, an increase of 34.10% over than the figure of $31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $379.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.2M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.65M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.