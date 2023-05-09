Analyst EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) stock

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) closed the day trading at $150.24 down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $153.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1742793 shares were traded. DRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DRI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On January 24, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $134 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when LEE EUGENE I JR sold 78,916 shares for $153.93 per share. The transaction valued at 12,147,906 led to the insider holds 199,856 shares of the business.

Cardenas Ricardo sold 12,735 shares of DRI for $1,974,162 on Mar 28. The President and CEO now owns 48,304 shares after completing the transaction at $155.02 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Madonna John W., who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 5,109 shares for $153.52 each. As a result, the insider received 784,329 and left with 5,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.36B and an Enterprise Value of 22.71B. As of this moment, Darden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has reached a high of $155.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DRI traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRI traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 121.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.89M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 4.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Dividends & Splits

DRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.84, up from 4.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 62.60% for DRI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:8939 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.05 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.95. EPS for the following year is $8.78, with 27 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $8.35.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $2.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6B, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.2B and the low estimate is $10.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.