Analyst EPS estimates for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) stock

After finishing at $62.58 in the prior trading day, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) closed at $61.83, down -1.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1354263 shares were traded. YUMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YUMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on April 06, 2021, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Yang William Wang sold 1,136,016 shares for $62.31 per share. The transaction valued at 70,785,157 led to the insider holds 13,035,635 shares of the business.

Hu Fred sold 1,136,016 shares of YUMC for $70,785,157 on May 04. The Director now owns 13,035,635 shares after completing the transaction at $62.31 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Huang Johnson, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 10,707 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 663,834 and left with 53,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUMC now has a Market Capitalization of 25.80B and an Enterprise Value of 25.05B. As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $64.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 418.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.97M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 6.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, YUMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17B, an increase of 17.80% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.57B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.43B and the low estimate is $11.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.