Analysts predict EPS of $2.5 for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s current quarter

After finishing at $281.56 in the prior trading day, Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) closed at $284.90, up 1.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069754 shares were traded. MSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $287.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $282.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 25.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $305 from $300 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $300 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when YAZDI CYNTHIA sold 8,734 shares for $270.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,361,412 led to the insider holds 2,873 shares of the business.

DENMAN KENNETH D sold 1,500 shares of MSI for $399,492 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 8,313 shares after completing the transaction at $266.33 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, BROWN GREGORY Q, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 26,933 shares for $271.25 each. As a result, the insider received 7,305,654 and left with 48,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSI now has a Market Capitalization of 47.15B and an Enterprise Value of 52.65B. As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 411.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $295.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 278.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 257.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 724.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 819.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MSI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 3.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 39.91% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.99, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $11.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.25. EPS for the following year is $12.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $13.16 and $11.74.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.11B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.74B and the low estimate is $10.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.