Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

After finishing at $28.22 in the prior trading day, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) closed at $28.11, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4671891 shares were traded. BKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On March 15, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Camilleri Kurt sold 12,293 shares for $28.53 per share. The transaction valued at 350,719 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares of BKR for $303,454 on Jan 31. The EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip now owns 59,463 shares after completing the transaction at $30.93 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, BORRAS MARIA C, who serves as the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of the company, sold 9,811 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider received 284,519 and left with 20,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKR now has a Market Capitalization of 30.93B and an Enterprise Value of 35.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKR has reached a high of $38.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.00B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BKR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.26M with a Short Ratio of 14.26M, compared to 16.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.74, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $2, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $6.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.37B to a low estimate of $6B. As of the current estimate, Baker Hughes Company’s year-ago sales were $5.05B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.45B, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.07B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.16B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.67B and the low estimate is $26.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.