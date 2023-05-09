Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

In the latest session, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) closed at $125.76 up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $125.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1830974 shares were traded. EA stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Electronic Arts Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on May 08, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $130 from $112 previously.

On April 27, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $125.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on April 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Miele Laura sold 1,500 shares for $127.28 per share. The transaction valued at 190,920 led to the insider holds 25,270 shares of the business.

Singh Vijayanthimala sold 800 shares of EA for $101,824 on May 01. The Chief People Officer now owns 22,955 shares after completing the transaction at $127.28 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Wilson Andrew, who serves as the CEO and Board Chair of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $128.92 each. As a result, the insider received 644,602 and left with 65,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EA now has a Market Capitalization of 34.94B and an Enterprise Value of 34.34B. As of this moment, Electronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EA has reached a high of $142.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EA has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 2.22M over the past ten days. A total of 276.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 4.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EA is 0.76, from 0.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.90% for EA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $5.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.03. EPS for the following year is $6.57, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.08 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Electronic Arts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.51B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8B and the low estimate is $7.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.