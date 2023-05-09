Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Permian Resources Corporation (PR)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8143338 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Permian Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 01, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 01, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. sold 17,304,930 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 185,119,489 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, sold 14,320,070 shares of PR for $153,188,949 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 58,227,600 shares after completing the transaction at $10.70 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Silver Run Sponsor, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,320,070 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider received 153,188,949 and left with 58,227,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.47B and an Enterprise Value of 5.62B. As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $12.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PR has traded an average of 7.32M shares per day and 5.69M over the past ten days. A total of 288.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.16M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 34.75M with a Short Ratio of 34.75M, compared to 37.62M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 13.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PR is 0.20, from 0.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for PR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $678.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $739.2M to a low estimate of $609.95M. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $347.28M, an estimated increase of 95.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $734.73M, an increase of 55.40% less than the figure of $95.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $809.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $620M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13B, up 42.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.