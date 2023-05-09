Analysts provide stock recommendations for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

In the latest session, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) closed at $132.45 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $133.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003752 shares were traded. A stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $165.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $139.UBS initiated its Buy rating on July 20, 2022, with a $139 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares for $155.78 per share. The transaction valued at 4,595,510 led to the insider holds 70,793 shares of the business.

Grau Dominique sold 4,000 shares of A for $636,800 on Dec 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 92,379 shares after completing the transaction at $159.20 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, MCDONNELL PADRAIG, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 672 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 107,520 and left with 15,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, A now has a Market Capitalization of 40.96B and an Enterprise Value of 42.68B. As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $160.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, A has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1.65M over the past ten days. A total of 296.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 294.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 3.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for A is 0.90, from 0.86 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for A, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.75 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.69. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.85B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.85B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.