Analysts provide stock recommendations for LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) closed the day trading at $57.18 up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $57.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817751 shares were traded. LKQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LKQ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 202,751 shares for $57.78 per share. The transaction valued at 11,714,953 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 425,000 shares of LKQ for $24,577,750 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 202,751 shares after completing the transaction at $57.83 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 475,000 shares for $58.11 each. As a result, the insider received 27,602,250 and left with 627,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LKQ now has a Market Capitalization of 15.43B and an Enterprise Value of 19.12B. As of this moment, LKQ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has reached a high of $59.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LKQ traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LKQ traded about 945.47k shares per day. A total of 267.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.11% stake in the company. Shares short for LKQ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 3.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

LKQ’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.10, up from 1.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.70% for LKQ, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.59B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, LKQ Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.34B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.32B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.24B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LKQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.79B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.28B and the low estimate is $13.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.