Analyzing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) closed at $95.94 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $96.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771256 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 577.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $81.

On February 21, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $116.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on February 21, 2023, with a $116 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 10,000 shares for $99.56 per share. The transaction valued at 995,600 led to the insider holds 425,896 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 10,000 shares of BMRN for $961,300 on Apr 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 425,896 shares after completing the transaction at $96.13 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, LAWLIS V BRYAN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $97.09 each. As a result, the insider received 825,265 and left with 28,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 18.01B and an Enterprise Value of 17.95B. As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 257.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $117.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMRN has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 186.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 6.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.92 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $598.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $664.94M to a low estimate of $556.7M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.8M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $613.92M, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $797.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $569.3M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.