Analyzing Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)’s quick and current ratios

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) closed the day trading at $10.51 down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $10.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034415 shares were traded. ECVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECVT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on March 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 29, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.80.

On August 16, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 16, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when CCMP Capital, LP sold 11,490,444 shares for $9.95 per share. The transaction valued at 114,329,918 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 11,490,444 shares of ECVT for $114,329,918 on Mar 07. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Vann Kyle D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,217 and bolstered with 182,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECVT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. As of this moment, Ecovyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECVT has reached a high of $11.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECVT traded about 919.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECVT traded about 1M shares per day. A total of 126.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.80M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ECVT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $200.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $208M to a low estimate of $188.15M. As of the current estimate, Ecovyst Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.2M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.59M, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $777M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $769.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.2M, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $820.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $864M and the low estimate is $797M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.