Analyzing Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.76, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0033 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957519 shares were traded. VINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7120.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VINO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.35M and an Enterprise Value of 9.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has reached a high of $16.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9570, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0197.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VINO traded 544.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.31M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VINO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 75.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 119.1k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.