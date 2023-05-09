Analyzing O-I Glass Inc. (OI)’s quick and current ratios

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) closed the day trading at $21.51 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $21.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617034 shares were traded. OI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $34 from $20 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $24.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Torno Vitaliano sold 17,299 shares for $22.22 per share. The transaction valued at 384,306 led to the insider holds 158,010 shares of the business.

AUJOUANNET ARNAUD sold 2,510 shares of OI for $56,049 on Feb 07. The SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing now owns 55,368 shares after completing the transaction at $22.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 7.21B. As of this moment, O-I’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $23.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OI traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OI traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 154.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, O-I Glass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.86B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.79B and the low estimate is $7.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.