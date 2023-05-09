Analyzing Revvity Inc. (PKI)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $129.87 in the prior trading day, Revvity Inc. (NYSE: PKI) closed at $128.00, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612460 shares were traded. PKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PKI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $170.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $192 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Okun Andrew sold 2,435 shares for $136.51 per share. The transaction valued at 332,391 led to the insider holds 4,356 shares of the business.

Okun Andrew sold 3,146 shares of PKI for $425,622 on Apr 12. The insider now owns 6,135 shares after completing the transaction at $135.29 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Okun Andrew, sold 1,851 shares for $135.01 each. As a result, the insider received 249,904 and left with 8,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PKI now has a Market Capitalization of 16.96B and an Enterprise Value of 21.10B. As of this moment, Revvity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKI has reached a high of $170.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 796.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PKI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PKI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.25. The current Payout Ratio is 6.20% for PKI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $4.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.12 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $751.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $981.16M to a low estimate of $655.48M. As of the current estimate, Revvity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated decrease of -40.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $801.03M, a decrease of -34.90% over than the figure of -$40.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $727.26M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.