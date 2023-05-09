Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AM

In the latest session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) closed at $10.35 down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $10.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1559590 shares were traded. AM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Antero Midstream Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $13 from $12 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $10.

Tudor Pickering Downgraded its Hold to Sell on May 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Kennedy Michael N. sold 300,000 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,141,000 led to the insider holds 1,060,730 shares of the business.

KEYTE DAVID H bought 10,000 shares of AM for $100,100 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 79,373 shares after completing the transaction at $10.01 per share. On May 25, another insider, Keenan W Howard JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 242,868 shares for $10.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,547,977 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.95B and an Enterprise Value of 8.07B. As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AM has reached a high of $11.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AM has traded an average of 2.73M shares per day and 3.39M over the past ten days. A total of 478.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 7.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AM is 0.90, from 0.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.07.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $271.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $281M to a low estimate of $262.88M. As of the current estimate, Antero Midstream Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.91M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $279.79M, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272.58M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $992M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $919.99M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.