Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) closed at $9.55 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $9.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866794 shares were traded. ARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when ROTHSTEIN STUART bought 15,000 shares for $11.18 per share. The transaction valued at 167,672 led to the insider holds 452,676 shares of the business.

Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares of ARI for $10,647 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 11,229 shares after completing the transaction at $12.78 per share. On May 17, another insider, BIDERMAN MARK C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.68 each. As a result, the insider received 126,827 and left with 65,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B. As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 75.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has reached a high of $13.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARI traded on average about 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 6.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARI is 1.40, which was 1.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.99.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $93.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.5M to a low estimate of $93.5M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.02M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.6M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $344.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.64M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367M and the low estimate is $367M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.