Are analysts optimistic about Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) stock?

The closing price of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) was $24.41 for the day, down -2.05% from the previous closing price of $24.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9236361 shares were traded. FITB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FITB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $34 from $38 previously.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Bayh Evan bought 5,000 shares for $24.82 per share. The transaction valued at 124,100 led to the insider holds 73,700 shares of the business.

Heminger Gary R. bought 33,000 shares of FITB for $885,159 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 127,043 shares after completing the transaction at $26.82 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Heminger Gary R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,500 shares for $26.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 388,934 and bolstered with 14,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FITB now has a Market Capitalization of 18.95B. As of this moment, Fifth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FITB has reached a high of $40.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.98.

Shares Statistics:

FITB traded an average of 9.78M shares per day over the past three months and 9.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 688.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 683.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FITB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.78M, compared to 11.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.29, FITB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37. The current Payout Ratio is 37.50% for FITB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Fifth Third Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.2B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FITB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.39B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.28B and the low estimate is $8.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.