Are Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $7.58 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $7.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010619 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 15, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Brennan William Joseph sold 24,446 shares for $9.95 per share. The transaction valued at 243,123 led to the insider holds 225,554 shares of the business.

Cheng Chi Fung sold 6,250 shares of CRDO for $65,099 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 11,257,352 shares after completing the transaction at $10.42 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Lam Yat Tung, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,590 shares for $10.42 each. As a result, the insider received 26,977 and left with 3,126,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 916.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 377.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRDO has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 8.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.6M to a low estimate of $30.94M. As of the current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $37.53M, an estimated decrease of -16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.44M, a decrease of -32.30% less than the figure of -$16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.27M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 72.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.14M and the low estimate is $175M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.