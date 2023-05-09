As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) offers stability

In the latest session, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed at $277.78 down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $278.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934522 shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $279.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $276.28.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $304.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Market Perform to Underperform on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $233 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Cuffe Michael S. sold 12,556 shares for $284.44 per share. The transaction valued at 3,571,396 led to the insider holds 28,783 shares of the business.

Akdamar Erol R sold 3,500 shares of HCA for $997,500 on Apr 28. The Group President now owns 42,484 shares after completing the transaction at $285.00 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Torres Kathryn A., who serves as the SVP-Payer Contracting & Align. of the company, sold 4,473 shares for $288.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,289,913 and left with 22,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCA now has a Market Capitalization of 77.97B and an Enterprise Value of 117.70B. As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $294.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 263.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 235.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCA has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 276.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HCA is 2.40, from 2.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.38 and a low estimate of $3.93, while EPS last year was $4.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.07, with high estimates of $4.43 and low estimates of $3.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.65 and $16.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.03. EPS for the following year is $19.86, with 17 analysts recommending between $21.31 and $19.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.91B to a low estimate of $15.34B. As of the current estimate, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.82B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.79B, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.49B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.23B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.75B and the low estimate is $65.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.