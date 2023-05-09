As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) offers stability

After finishing at $16.49 in the prior trading day, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) closed at $16.82, up 2.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976406 shares were traded. PWSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PWSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $20 previously.

On March 20, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when GULATI HARDEEP sold 39,009 shares for $19.92 per share. The transaction valued at 777,102 led to the insider holds 2,364,191 shares of the business.

Shander Eric Ryan sold 9,220 shares of PWSC for $183,673 on Mar 31. The President, CFO now owns 567,210 shares after completing the transaction at $19.92 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, SINGH DEVENDRA, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,066 shares for $19.92 each. As a result, the insider received 100,920 and left with 384,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWSC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.68B and an Enterprise Value of 3.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $26.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 772.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 704.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 159.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.98M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 2.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $171.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.8M to a low estimate of $169.5M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.59M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.63M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.22M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.68M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.7M and the low estimate is $747.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.