Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock clocked out at $43.04, down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $43.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731398 shares were traded. BOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BOH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Nichols Victor K bought 2,150 shares for $46.70 per share. The transaction valued at 100,405 led to the insider holds 15,137 shares of the business.

Moy Alicia E bought 4,200 shares of BOH for $201,180 on May 01. The Director now owns 10,482 shares after completing the transaction at $47.90 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, HO PETER S, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $76.40 each. As a result, the insider received 534,800 and left with 226,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOH has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BOH traded 673.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 964.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 3.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.97% and a Short% of Float of 13.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, BOH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46. The current Payout Ratio is 52.70% for BOH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $170.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.4M to a low estimate of $168.98M. As of the current estimate, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s year-ago sales were $175.06M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.49M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $695.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $684.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $688.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.1M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $709.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $729.1M and the low estimate is $682.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.