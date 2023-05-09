BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) closed at $0.21 in the last session, up 2.07% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207423 shares were traded. BIOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2558.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 19, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On April 25, 2017, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

WallachBeth Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 13, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,653 led to the insider holds 59,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIOL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.45M and an Enterprise Value of 17.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOL has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6064.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIOL traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 891.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.25M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 255.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 46.69k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.2M to a low estimate of $10.11M. As of the current estimate, BIOLASE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.17M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.96M, an increase of 22.30% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.46M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77.8M and the low estimate is $66.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.