BlackLine Inc. (BL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $52.76

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) closed the day trading at $52.76 down -1.97% from the previous closing price of $53.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865702 shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $63.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Partin Mark sold 5,000 shares for $55.42 per share. The transaction valued at 277,100 led to the insider holds 199,479 shares of the business.

Partin Mark sold 10,000 shares of BL for $646,579 on Apr 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 199,479 shares after completing the transaction at $64.66 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Unterman Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $66.54 each. As a result, the insider received 49,905 and left with 53,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 147.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $79.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BL traded about 550.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BL traded about 888.82k shares per day. A total of 59.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.58M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $144.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.13M to a low estimate of $142.7M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.48M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.62M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522.94M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $680.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693M and the low estimate is $668M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.