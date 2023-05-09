Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Shares Rise by 1.14% to Close at $15.10

As of close of business last night, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.10, up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $14.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6161183 shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 125.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when MICHAEL RALPH S III bought 10,000 shares for $14.96 per share. The transaction valued at 149,592 led to the insider holds 171,840 shares of the business.

Goncalves Celso L Jr bought 6,500 shares of CLF for $98,697 on May 01. The EVP, CFO now owns 237,727 shares after completing the transaction at $15.18 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Yocum Arlene M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,703 and bolstered with 83,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLF now has a Market Capitalization of 7.78B and an Enterprise Value of 12.28B. As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $25.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLF traded 10.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 515.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 30.04M with a Short Ratio of 30.04M, compared to 33.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $5.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.94B to a low estimate of $5.76B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.34B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.79B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.4B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.99B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.87B and the low estimate is $18.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.