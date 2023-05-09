CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) closed at $21.68 in the last session, up 1.50% from day before closing price of $21.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1503278 shares were traded. CNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $25.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Goldberg Scott L. sold 3,648 shares for $22.50 per share. The transaction valued at 82,080 led to the insider holds 157,378 shares of the business.

Zimpfer Matthew J. sold 3,308 shares of CNO for $85,516 on Mar 06. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 258,163 shares after completing the transaction at $25.85 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Goldberg Scott L., who serves as the President, Consumer Division of the company, sold 2,299 shares for $25.68 each. As a result, the insider received 59,039 and left with 171,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.61B and an Enterprise Value of 6.43B. As of this moment, CNO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNO has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNO traded on average about 978.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CNO is 0.56, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for CNO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $934.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $934.38M to a low estimate of $934.38M. As of the current estimate, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $855M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $933.53M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $933.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $933.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.