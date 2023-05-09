Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

The price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed at $14.26 in the last session, up 0.92% from day before closing price of $14.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15614605 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCLH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 198.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 184.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $11.50.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17B and an Enterprise Value of 18.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 89.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.62k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $18.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NCLH traded on average about 14.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 421.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 44.96M with a Short Ratio of 44.96M, compared to 42.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.60% and a Short% of Float of 12.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $2.11B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 83.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B, an increase of 63.00% less than the figure of $83.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.49B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.84B, up 77.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $8.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.