Consensus estimate for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)’s next quarter EPS at $0.06

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) closed the day trading at $14.18 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $14.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551129 shares were traded. BOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOWL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On March 28, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On March 08, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2023, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when A-B Parent LLC sold 4,908,234 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 73,700,078 led to the insider holds 63,484,324 shares of the business.

KOSTELNI JEFFREY C sold 818 shares of BOWL for $13,227 on Mar 14. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 15,122 shares after completing the transaction at $16.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Parker Brett I., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider received 680,000 and left with 1,724,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOWL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.59B and an Enterprise Value of 3.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $17.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOWL traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOWL traded about 788.94k shares per day. A total of 162.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOWL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.70M, compared to 8.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 28.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $300.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $311M to a low estimate of $290.21M. As of the current estimate, Bowlero Corp.’s year-ago sales were $257.82M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.68M, a decrease of -6.70% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.71M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.