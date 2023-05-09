Considering Allakos Inc. (ALLK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Allakos Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.23, down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616320 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 12, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLK now has a Market Capitalization of 308.46M and an Enterprise Value of 77.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7482, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7857.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLK traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 845.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.53M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 3.72M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.87, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.59.