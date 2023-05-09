Considering Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The closing price of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) was $7.89 for the day, down -3.07% from the previous closing price of $8.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788154 shares were traded. BRKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRKL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Carlson Carl M bought 2,000 shares for $7.65 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 131,197 shares of the business.

Carlson Carl M bought 2,000 shares of BRKL for $16,440 on May 03. The Co-President & CFO now owns 129,197 shares after completing the transaction at $8.22 per share. On May 03, another insider, HACKETT JOHN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $8.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,237 and bolstered with 35,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKL now has a Market Capitalization of 869.13M. As of this moment, Brookline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKL has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.64.

Shares Statistics:

BRKL traded an average of 706.79K shares per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.48M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, BRKL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for BRKL, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2187:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.89M to a low estimate of $83.64M. As of the current estimate, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.87M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.34M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.97M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $332.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.77M, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376.07M and the low estimate is $332.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.