Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) closed the day trading at $223.74 down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $226.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712161 shares were traded. CMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $238 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Fier Walter J sold 3,307 shares for $252.99 per share. The transaction valued at 836,652 led to the insider holds 8,090 shares of the business.

Barner Sharon R sold 5,929 shares of CMI for $1,524,553 on Feb 17. The VP – Chief Administrative Off. now owns 16,144 shares after completing the transaction at $257.13 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Barner Sharon R, who serves as the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of the company, sold 5,540 shares for $252.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,397,976 and left with 16,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMI now has a Market Capitalization of 31.67B and an Enterprise Value of 37.48B. As of this moment, Cummins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMI has reached a high of $261.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $184.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 234.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMI traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMI traded about 944.98k shares per day. A total of 141.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 3.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

CMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.28, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for CMI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.63 and a low estimate of $4.58, while EPS last year was $4.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.77, with high estimates of $5.34 and low estimates of $4.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.55 and $18.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.51. EPS for the following year is $19.42, with 22 analysts recommending between $21.73 and $16.42.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $8.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.86B to a low estimate of $8.14B. As of the current estimate, Cummins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.59B, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.11B, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.87B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.07B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.15B and the low estimate is $29.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.