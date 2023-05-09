Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) closed at $43.84 in the last session, down -1.99% from day before closing price of $44.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824434 shares were traded. DQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DQ now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of -304.60M. As of this moment, Daqo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $77.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DQ traded on average about 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.22M. Insiders hold about 76.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.03M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.79 and a low estimate of $5.79, while EPS last year was $8.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.36, with high estimates of $5.36 and low estimates of $5.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.56 and $14.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.54. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 10 analysts recommending between $17.8 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, a decrease of -2.50% less than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $2.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.