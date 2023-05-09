Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) was $35.16 for the day, down -3.22% from the previous closing price of $36.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362271 shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On November 08, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Pineiro Antonio bought 500 shares for $34.90 per share. The transaction valued at 17,450 led to the insider holds 23,812 shares of the business.

Mulleady John sold 7,500 shares of PLAY for $262,500 on Mar 16. The SVP, RE & Dev now owns 78,777 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Pineiro Antonio, who serves as the SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $42.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 127,632 and bolstered with 23,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $45.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.77.

Shares Statistics:

PLAY traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.35M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.32% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 4.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.02% and a Short% of Float of 14.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $615.3M to a low estimate of $581.05M. As of the current estimate, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $451.1M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $570.47M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $593.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.