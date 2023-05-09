DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stocks Hit Low of $26.69 Before Closing at $27.17

In the latest session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) closed at $27.17 up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $26.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 905606 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On March 22, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Desmond Laura sold 11,002 shares for $29.69 per share. The transaction valued at 326,603 led to the insider holds 179,071 shares of the business.

Grimmig Andrew E sold 40,000 shares of DV for $1,220,880 on Apr 13. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 55,964 shares after completing the transaction at $30.52 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Desmond Laura, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,003 shares for $30.56 each. As a result, the insider received 336,222 and left with 179,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DV now has a Market Capitalization of 4.99B and an Enterprise Value of 4.80B. As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DV has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 164.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.39% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 3.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $118.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $118.61M to a low estimate of $117.6M. As of the current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.72M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.77M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $561.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.42M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $686.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699M and the low estimate is $667.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.