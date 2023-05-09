Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

As of close of business last night, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.82, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $10.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728992 shares were traded. EBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EBC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $19.50 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

On November 16, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 16, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Borgen Luis sold 12,419 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 238,569 led to the insider holds 77,546 shares of the business.

Jackson Deborah C sold 5,713 shares of EBC for $109,747 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 72,752 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Harlam Bari A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 96,050 and left with 72,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EBC traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EBC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.72M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, EBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $141.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146M to a low estimate of $135.34M. As of the current estimate, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.76M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.31M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $578M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $569.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $572.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $568.05M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $612.8M and the low estimate is $559M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.