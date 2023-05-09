El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

As of close of business last night, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.06, down -3.05% from its previous closing price of $9.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851904 shares were traded. LOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Roberts Laurance sold 60,000 shares for $9.09 per share. The transaction valued at 545,400 led to the insider holds 147,243 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOCO now has a Market Capitalization of 343.01M and an Enterprise Value of 575.40M. As of this moment, El’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOCO traded 376.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 590.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.70M. Insiders hold about 30.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $114.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.92M to a low estimate of $114.2M. As of the current estimate, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.05M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.89M, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.91M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $490.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $484.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.96M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $517.8M and the low estimate is $497.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.