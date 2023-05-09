Examining LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) closed at $91.75 down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $92.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 955256 shares were traded. LYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $90 from $113 previously.

On April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $118.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Kaplan Jeffrey A sold 10,000 shares for $98.99 per share. The transaction valued at 989,901 led to the insider holds 47,600 shares of the business.

Sharma Anup sold 1,713 shares of LYB for $145,454 on Dec 31. The SVP, Global Business Services now owns 8,998 shares after completing the transaction at $84.91 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 729,846 shares for $84.85 each. As a result, the insider received 61,926,119 and left with 3,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYB now has a Market Capitalization of 30.42B and an Enterprise Value of 41.51B. As of this moment, LyondellBasell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $112.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYB has traded an average of 2.10M shares per day and 1.82M over the past ten days. A total of 326.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.79M, compared to 7.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LYB is 4.76, from 4.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $5.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $2.99 and low estimates of $2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $8.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.73. EPS for the following year is $10.46, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.45 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.5B to a low estimate of $9.98B. As of the current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s year-ago sales were $14.84B, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.11B, a decrease of -11.20% over than the figure of -$22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.69B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.45B, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.33B and the low estimate is $31.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.