Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $117.67 in the prior trading day, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) closed at $116.55, down -0.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378510 shares were traded. EXPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXPD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

On November 22, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Musser Jeffrey S sold 10,000 shares for $109.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,097,593 led to the insider holds 137,309 shares of the business.

ALGER EUGENE K sold 11,500 shares of EXPD for $1,304,422 on Nov 16. The President Global Services now owns 17,879 shares after completing the transaction at $113.43 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, POWELL BRADLEY S, who serves as the Senior VP – CFO of the company, sold 17,206 shares for $106.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,827,838 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPD now has a Market Capitalization of 17.49B and an Enterprise Value of 15.97B. As of this moment, Expeditors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has reached a high of $119.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 8.91M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EXPD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 17.40% for EXPD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.51. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.77.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.45B to a low estimate of $2.56B. As of the current estimate, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.6B, an estimated decrease of -37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.93B, a decrease of -32.70% over than the figure of -$37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.07B, down -34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.37B and the low estimate is $9.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.