First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1502957 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FHB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Harrison Robert S bought 23,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 507,786 led to the insider holds 350,449 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $28.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FHB traded on average about 952.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.99% stake in the company. Shares short for FHB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 4.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FHB is 1.04, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.13.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $194.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.3M to a low estimate of $217.02M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.97M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.43M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $214.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $866.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $847.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $857.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $793.07M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $856.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $873.8M and the low estimate is $839.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.