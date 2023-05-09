First Horizon Corporation (FHN) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $10.94 in the prior trading day, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) closed at $10.70, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20266164 shares were traded. FHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FHN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when REED COLIN V bought 25,138 shares for $9.96 per share. The transaction valued at 250,405 led to the insider holds 187,027 shares of the business.

Davidson Wendy P bought 10,000 shares of FHN for $100,898 on May 04. The Director now owns 65,472 shares after completing the transaction at $10.09 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, JORDAN D BRYAN, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 93,157 shares for $24.80 each. As a result, the insider received 2,310,294 and left with 1,396,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHN now has a Market Capitalization of 10.00B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has reached a high of $24.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 536.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 529.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FHN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 31.87M with a Short Ratio of 31.87M, compared to 22.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FHN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for FHN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $867.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $872.66M to a low estimate of $861.6M. As of the current estimate, First Horizon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $743M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $869.59M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $891.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $851.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.68B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.