First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

As of close of business last night, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock clocked out at $6.85, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5197764 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 1.94B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AG traded 7.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.08M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.52% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.85M with a Short Ratio of 14.85M, compared to 15.65M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $699M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $614.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.22M, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907.55M and the low estimate is $907.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.