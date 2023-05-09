Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) was $18.73 for the day, down -4.83% from the previous closing price of $19.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3345075 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FYBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $19 from $23 previously.

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On September 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 09, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares for $19.94 per share. The transaction valued at 3,207,953 led to the insider holds 38,105,498 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares of FYBR for $3,207,953 on May 05. The 10% Owner now owns 38,105,498 shares after completing the transaction at $19.94 per share. On May 05, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 160,844 shares for $19.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,207,953 and bolstered with 38,105,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FYBR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.83B and an Enterprise Value of 11.88B. As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.97.

Shares Statistics:

FYBR traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.72% stake in the company. Shares short for FYBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 23.38M with a Short Ratio of 23.38M, compared to 18.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.97B and the low estimate is $5.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.