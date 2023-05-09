GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $79.42

In the latest session, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) closed at $79.42 up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $78.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841559 shares were traded. GEHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

On April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Makela Jan sold 70,629 shares for $77.69 per share. The transaction valued at 5,487,379 led to the insider holds 63,796 shares of the business.

CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 748 shares of GEHC for $51,806 on Jan 23. The Director now owns 1,272 shares after completing the transaction at $69.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEHC now has a Market Capitalization of 36.55B and an Enterprise Value of 44.47B. As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has reached a high of $87.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GEHC has traded an average of 2.00M shares per day and 2.26M over the past ten days. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.21M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.98% stake in the company. Shares short for GEHC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.51M with a Short Ratio of 8.51M, compared to 10.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GEHC is 0.12, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.34B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.59B and the low estimate is $20.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.