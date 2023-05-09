Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The price of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) closed at $30.96 in the last session, down -2.73% from day before closing price of $31.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306295 shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.93.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $37.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when STARK JAMES E bought 787 shares for $31.85 per share. The transaction valued at 25,066 led to the insider holds 11,184 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 87.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPRE traded on average about 866.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 879.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.33M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 8.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.22% and a Short% of Float of 14.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $830.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $921.7M to a low estimate of $744.97M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $854.73M, a decrease of -10.50% over than the figure of -$17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $750.17M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.