Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) closed at $31.79 in the last session, down -1.40% from day before closing price of $32.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011003 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $45 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48B and an Enterprise Value of 3.78B. As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HP traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.89M, compared to 5.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HP is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.03. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $717.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $794M to a low estimate of $680.1M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $550.23M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $707.53M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $819M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $655.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.