High and low EPS estimates for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)’s current quarter

As of close of business last night, Avid Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.76, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $22.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609554 shares were traded. AVID stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVID’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On July 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

On July 06, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $33.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 06, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Gayron Kenneth L sold 1,500 shares for $30.49 per share. The transaction valued at 45,735 led to the insider holds 311,865 shares of the business.

CLAMAN TIMOTHY sold 4,462 shares of AVID for $121,813 on Dec 12. The SVP & GM Video & Media now owns 89,240 shares after completing the transaction at $27.30 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, CORDINER TOM J. A., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer & SVP of the company, sold 29,978 shares for $27.90 each. As a result, the insider received 836,383 and left with 193,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVID now has a Market Capitalization of 967.92M and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVID has reached a high of $33.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVID traded 270.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 533.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVID as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $105.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.16M to a low estimate of $101M. As of the current estimate, Avid Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.68M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.28M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $459.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.41M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.91M and the low estimate is $483.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.